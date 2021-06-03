Dream come true to be playing for Barcelona: Eric Garcia

FC Barcelona had recently signed Eric Garcia, the centre-back from Manchester City, and he arrived on a free transfer after finishing his contract with the Premier League club. The player has signed with Barcelona for four seasons, until 2026, and he will have a buy-out clause of 400 million euros.

"It's a dream come true. I have always said that my ambition was to come back here and I think that we have a great future in front of us. I wish the fans good luck and I'll give my everything for this team because these are the values of this club. I'm going to give my 100 per cent and I'm very happy for coming back home," Garcia said in an official release. "Well, for me Barca is the biggest club in the world. With the new president and the energy, he has brought. We're signing young players and players with experience and we're going to give our best for this badge," he added.

Garcia played in the young categories of FC Barcelona as a child until he left in 2017 to sign for Manchester City. He has spent 4 seasons there, where he has played in the young team, the under-23, and the first squad with Pep Guardiola. This last season, the Catalan defender played 12 games in all competitions with Manchester City. This is the second signing FC Barcelona announced after the signing of Sergio el 'Kun' Aguero. The Catalan side is going fast to reinforce the team for the next season.

"Well, to be compared with Gerard Pique is something really great. But I believe that we have nothing to compare. I'm starting my career and he has done lots of things. He has been the best centre-back these last 10 years and being his teammate is great but also is of great demand because you have to be at his level. It will be great to learn from him and i'll have to be at his level," said Garcia. (ANI)

