Left Menu

Thapa tested COVID positive but CT value good, retest to be done in couple of days: AIFF Gen Secy

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das on Saturday confirmed that defender Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for Covid-19. He further said the CT score of the footballer is good and a retest will be done in another one or two days' time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:41 IST
Thapa tested COVID positive but CT value good, retest to be done in couple of days: AIFF Gen Secy
Anirudh Thapa (Photo/ AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das on Saturday confirmed that defender Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for Covid-19. He further said the CT score of the footballer is good and a retest will be done in another one or two days' time. "Yes, Anirudh Thapa is Covid positive. He has been in isolation, I think they will do another test. Although he is positive, his CT value is quite good. In Qatar, if the CT value is less than 30 then you are considered Covid positive. They will keep him in isolation, they will conduct another test in 1 or 2 days' time," Das told ANI.

Thapa did not feature in India's World Cup Qualifier match against Qatar on June 3. The Blue Tigers lost the match 0-1 despite goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's heroics. A dominant Qatar beat 10-man India 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 preliminary joint round 2 qualification at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Qatar led 1-0 at half-time, Abdel Aziz Hatim making the difference between the two sides, slotting in a 34th-minute winner.

The last time the two teams met in September 2019, India had held the Asian champions to a goalless draw. Courtesy of the result, India stays on three points from six matches, while Qatar sits pretty on top of Group E with 19 points from seven matches. The Blue Tigers will next lock horns against Bangladesh on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021