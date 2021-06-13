Left Menu

'It's like scoring a hundred': Rabada on his five-for against West Indies

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada felt like scoring a hundred when he picked his tenth five-wicket hall to help Proteas thrash West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test on Saturday.

ANI | Gros Islet | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:41 IST
South Africa won the first Test against West Indies. Image Credit: ANI
South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada felt like scoring a hundred when he picked his tenth five-wicket hall to help Proteas thrash West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test on Saturday. It was his first Test five-for in an innings in more than three years and Rabada was elated with his performance against West Indies.

"You measure the highest accolades in cricket by scoring hundreds and taking five-fors and ten-fors. It's something you always strive to do. Unfortunately, it hasn't happened for me in recent years but I'm glad that's happened today," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rabada as saying. "The only thing you can judge yourself on is being consistent in your preparation. It's like scoring a hundred. Who wouldn't be happy with scoring a hundred? I am really glad with the performance I put in," he added.

West Indies were bowled out for 162 in their second innings as South Africa sealed a dominant win in the opening Test inside three days. Rabada said the win will give South Africa massive confidence going into further games. "We're a young team and we are rebuilding," he said. "Even our most experienced players are young, like myself and Quinny [de Kock]. Dean is our most experienced but for me, at 26, to be one of the most experienced paints a picture of how young we are as a team," said Rabada.

"It's going to give us massive confidence not only moving into the next Test match but moving into the next few years. We can't take anything for granted but just take all the positives that we've done in this Test match and keep building on those. This win has given us a lot of confidence," he added. Quinton de Kock won the Player of the Match for his impressive hundred. The second Test between both sides will be played from June 18. (ANI)

