Olympics-Well above 80% of Olympic village residents will be vaccinated - IOC

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-06-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 13:04 IST
Well above 80% of the athletes and officials residing in the Olympic village will be vaccinated when the Games kick off on July 23, the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Monday.

Bach spoke at the outset of talks with the organisers in Japan to decide on whether to allow domestic spectators into the Games, which have already barred overseas spectators and have been once postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

