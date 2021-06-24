PM Jacinda Ardern congratulates Black Caps for victory over India

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Kane Williamson and the Black Caps for their victory over India in the final of the inaugural Cricket World Test Championship.

"The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and on top of the world," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Kane Williamson and the team leaders have built a brilliant and humble squad who has become an inspiration to many New Zealanders.

"Over a number of years now we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to world-beating heights. This victory is the well-deserved culmination of that work.

"We look forward to welcoming the team home and celebrating their success," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)