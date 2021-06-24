Left Menu

PM Jacinda Ardern congratulates Black Caps for victory over India

“The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and on top of the world,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-06-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 10:28 IST
PM Jacinda Ardern congratulates Black Caps for victory over India
“We look forward to welcoming the team home and celebrating their success,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Kane Williamson and the Black Caps for their victory over India in the final of the inaugural Cricket World Test Championship.

"The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful performance from a team at the top of their game and on top of the world," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Kane Williamson and the team leaders have built a brilliant and humble squad who has become an inspiration to many New Zealanders.

"Over a number of years now we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to world-beating heights. This victory is the well-deserved culmination of that work.

"We look forward to welcoming the team home and celebrating their success," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021