Left Menu

Russian Grand Prix to move from Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive in 2023

Formula One's Russian Grand Prix will move from its current home at Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive, near St. Petersburg, from 2023.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2021 15:34 IST
Russian Grand Prix to move from Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive in 2023
Representative Image (Photo: F1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Formula One's Russian Grand Prix will move from its current home at Sochi to Autodrom Igora Drive, near St. Petersburg, from 2023. Autodrom Igora Drive was designed by Hermann Tilke and will replace Sochi -- which has hosted F1 every year since it joined the calendar in 2014 on the site where it hosted the Winter Olympics the same year.

The venue was given Grade 1 status by the FIA at the end of 2020, clearing it to become the second-ever Russian host of a Formula 1 Grand Prix. It is 54km from St Petersburg and just 150km from the border of Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen's home country of Finland. It boasts 10 different track layouts over approximately 100 hectares.

"I am pleased to confirm following joint intensive work with our Russian partners and detailed assessment of Igora Drive -- Formula 1 will be racing at that amazing circuit from 2023," said F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali in an official release by Formula 1. "I am impressed by St Petersburg and believe that the Russian Grand Prix at Igora Drive will be an incredible event."

The German Touring Car series DTM was set to race there on a 15-turn 4.086km anti-clockwise circuit but the event was cancelled because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Formula 1 says more details on the race will be released in the coming months. This year's Russian Grands Prix is set to take place at Sochi on September 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

Tennis-Kontaveit into Eastbourne final as Giorgi quits

 Global
2
Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

Watch Friday's spacewalk to install new solar arrays at space station

 United States
3
Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals washed out

 Germany
4
IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

IIITH Announces Online Course On Foundations Of Machine Learning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021