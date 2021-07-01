Left Menu

NHL-Lightning beat Canadiens to take 2-0 Stanley Cup Finals lead

Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman scored a diving, game-winning goal and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 42 shots as the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to take a 2-0 series lead in the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:21 IST
NHL-Lightning beat Canadiens to take 2-0 Stanley Cup Finals lead

Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman scored a diving, game-winning goal and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 42 shots as the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 to take a 2-0 series lead in the NHL's Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday. Thrashed 5-1 in the opener, the Canadiens came out on a mission to avenge that defeat and outplayed the home team through the first 20 minutes but could find no way past the defending champions netminder Vasilevskiy.

The Lightning got on the board first through Anthony Cirelli's goal from distance midway through the second period before Montreal levelled on a power play backhander from Nick Suzuki. In one of the best plays of the postseason, Tampa Bay forward Coleman stretched out with one hand to redirect a pass from Barclay Goodrow and score with less than a second remaining in the second.

Ondrej Palat then scored off a defensive-zone turnover, his shot ricocheting off the skate of goalie Carey Price, to put the game out of reach of the visitors at a frenzied Amalie Arena with less than five minutes to play. Both sets of players threw punches shortly after the game ended. The series moves to Montreal for Game Three on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021