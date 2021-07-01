Diksha, Tvesa start with modest rounds in Netherlands

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik opened their campaigns at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour with a card of 1-over 73 each to share Tied-34th place after the opening round.

India's two other players in the field Vani Kapoor and Astha Madan are in danger of missing the cut after a below-average performance.

Vani, playing her first LET event in a long time, shot 6-over 78, while Astha struggled to 11-over 83. The cut is likely to fall around 3-over or 4-over.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou shot a first round of 66 to lead by two strokes over England's Lily May Humphreys.

Diksha and Tvesa, both of whom missed getting into the Top-60 for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, had an eventful day with four birdies against five bogeys each. The duo is looking for a solid week to cement their place in the season-ending Race to Costa del Sol.

Four golfers are on three-under-par with Spain's Maria Hernandez, Wales' Lydia Hall, Austria's Christine Wolf and Netherlands' Dewi Weber all with 69.

Six players sit at T-7 on two-under-par including the 2021 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open champion Atthaya Thitikul.

