Left Menu

Diksha, Tvesa start with modest rounds in Netherlands

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik opened their campaigns at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour with a card of 1-over 73 each to share Tied-34th place after the opening round.Indias two other players in the field Vani Kapoor and Astha Madan are in danger of missing the cut after a below-average performance.Vani, playing her first LET event in a long time, shot 6-over 78, while Astha struggled to 11-over 83.

PTI | Arnhem | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 14:46 IST
Diksha, Tvesa start with modest rounds in Netherlands
Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik opened their campaigns at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour with a card of 1-over 73 each to share Tied-34th place after the opening round.

India's two other players in the field Vani Kapoor and Astha Madan are in danger of missing the cut after a below-average performance.

Vani, playing her first LET event in a long time, shot 6-over 78, while Astha struggled to 11-over 83. The cut is likely to fall around 3-over or 4-over.

Australia's Stephanie Kyriacou shot a first round of 66 to lead by two strokes over England's Lily May Humphreys.

Diksha and Tvesa, both of whom missed getting into the Top-60 for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, had an eventful day with four birdies against five bogeys each. The duo is looking for a solid week to cement their place in the season-ending Race to Costa del Sol.

Four golfers are on three-under-par with Spain's Maria Hernandez, Wales' Lydia Hall, Austria's Christine Wolf and Netherlands' Dewi Weber all with 69.

Six players sit at T-7 on two-under-par including the 2021 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open champion Atthaya Thitikul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021