Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 17:07 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four
Representative image (Photo/ Australian Open Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1125 KREJCIKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-4 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic. Czech Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Wimbledon, is playing in the singles main draw for the first time in her career.

READ MORE: Gasquet relishing Wimbledon date with 'classic' Federer

Murray pulls off Oscar-winning performance to keep alive Wimbledon dreams Don't write off Serena yet, says Wilander

Venus follows Serena out of Wimbledon Fourth seed Kenin dumped out in second round

Wimbledon welcomes Kyrgios back from couch life to court life Djokovic on a mission as he glides past Anderson

Andreescu fails to break Wimbledon jinx in heavy loss to Cornet Svitolina battles past Van Uytvanck in Wimbledon opener

Wimbledon order of play on Thursday 1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021