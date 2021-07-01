HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day four

Highlights of day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT): 1125 KREJCIKOVA THROUGH IN STRAIGHT SETS

French Open champion and 14th seed Barbora Krejcikova moved into the third round with a 7-5 6-4 win over Germany's Andrea Petkovic. Czech Krejcikova, a former doubles champion at Wimbledon, is playing in the singles main draw for the first time in her career.

1104 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play on the fourth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly sunny conditions, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

