Soccer-We play our own game against Belgium, says Italy's Mancini

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said his side will play their own game against Belgium, the nation top of the FIFA world rankings, in Friday's Euro 2020 quarter-final in Munich. Mancini's team, who conceded their first goal in 19 hours and 28 minutes against Austria in their 2-1 last-16 victory on Saturday, have also impressed in attack, scoring nine goals in four matches in the tournament.

But the prospect of facing Belgium, who have also won four out of four games at Euro 2020, does not mean Mancini will adopt more conservative tactics. "We will play our own game, well aware that we are up against the best team in the world at this moment of time," Mancini told a news conference on Thursday.

"If they have been top of the FIFA rankings for three years it means they have been very good for a long time, but we will still play our way. "We could tweak a few things a long the way if things do not go to plan, but we have a certain style of play and Belgium do too. I am sure it will be a wonderful game of football. The winner will be the team who makes the fewest errors."

Belgium's main threat is a familiar one for the Azzurri defence with Romelu Lukaku, who has scored three goals in the tournament, set to spearhead Roberto Martinez side's attack in the Allianz Arena. Lukaku was voted player of the year in Italy's Serie A this season, as he fired Inter Milan to their first top-flight title in 11 years.

"We have got a lot of respect for Lukaku because he had a great season for Inter, and this goes for our entire squad," said Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini, whose task is likely to be marking Lukaku. "All season we witnessed what a match winner and important player he has become.

"I think it would be doing a disservice to say Belgium are all about Romelu Lukaku, though, as they have quality players throughout the pitch. We will prepare as we always have done, keeping an eye on Lukaku and their other top players."

