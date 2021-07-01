Left Menu

Soccer-PSG agree deal with Ramos - RMC

Mauricio Pochettino's side have signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say they are close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi. Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:58 IST
Soccer-PSG agree deal with Ramos - RMC
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • France

Paris St Germain have struck a deal to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, French radio network RMC reported on Thursday. Ramos, 35, has been a free agent after failing to agree a new contract with Real Madrid last month and leaving the club where he had spent the last 16 years and won four Champions League titles and five La Liga crowns.

The RMC report said Ramos had agreed a two-year contract with PSG, who finished second behind champions Lille in Ligue 1 and were knocked out in the Champions League semi-finals by Manchester City. Mauricio Pochettino's side have signed Netherlands midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum after he ran down his deal with Liverpool while media reports say they are close to bringing in Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Inter Milan right back Achraf Hakimi.

Ramos missed a large chunk of last season with injuries and was left out of Spain's Euro 2020 squad but said when leaving Real last month that he was determined to keep proving himself at the highest level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States
4
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021