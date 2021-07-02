Bravo powers West Indies to big win against South Africa, series level 2-2

Dwayne Bravo's career-best figures of 4-19 helped the West Indies pull off a series-leveling victory over South Africa in the fourth match of the Twenty20 International Series here at Grenada National Cricket Stadium. The hosts started strong with Lendl Simmons (47) smashing 20 runs off the first over.

South Africa then took control as the West Indies struggled to build a significant partnership in the middle overs thanks to the bowling of Tabraiz Shamsi (2/13) and George Linde (2/16). Kieron Pollard decided to take matters into his own hands and smashed an unbeaten 51 off 25 balls as he and Fabian Allen (19*) put on a 66-run seventh-wicket partnership as the West Indies finished at 167/6 off their 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 168, the Proteas relied heavily on the consistent Quinton de Kock in their quest to clinch the contest. However, his dismissal to Bravo for a top score of 60 at the start of the 18th over was the champagne moment for the World T20 champions. The effervescent all-rounder, Bravo (4/19) added two more victims in what was the final over of his allotment as South Africa finished at 146-9 off their 20 overs.

With the five-match rubber now level 2-2, the last encounter of this tour will have the feel of a grand final on Saturday afternoon at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

