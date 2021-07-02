Left Menu

Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:52 IST
Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan
  • Scotland

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Gilmour played 11 games for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth and won the Champions League. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

