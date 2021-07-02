Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Gilmour played 11 games for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth and won the Champions League. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

