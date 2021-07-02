Left Menu

Tokyo-bound cyclists share training venue with vaccination centre

But Tokyo-bound track cyclists Mathilde Gros and Sebastien Vigier, both of them qualified for the Olympics that start in Japan this month, say they have actually enjoyed having an audience.Before the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines was requisitioned for use as a vaccination center, the national team mostly trained there alone, with no one to watch them.But the crowds of people who come every day for vaccination jabs have made the cavernous velodrome more lively.France this week passed another milestone in its vaccination campaign, getting past 50 per cent of the population now having had at least one jab.

The road to the Tokyo Olympics has been most unusual for France's national team of track cyclists – because they have had to share their Olympic training venue west of Paris with tens of thousands of people who have come for coronavirus vaccine injections at the national velodrome, now converted into a mass vaccination center. But Tokyo-bound track cyclists Mathilde Gros and Sebastien Vigier, both of them qualified for the Olympics that start in Japan this month, say they have actually enjoyed having an audience.

Before the velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines was requisitioned for use as a vaccination center, the national team mostly trained there alone, with no one to watch them.

But the crowds of people who come every day for vaccination jabs have made the cavernous velodrome more lively.

France this week passed another milestone in its vaccination campaign, getting past 50 percent of the population now having had at least one jab. Tokyo-bound athletes are being vaccinated, too.

