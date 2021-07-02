Aditi fights back to card even par 71 in first round

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Aditi Ashok recovered from a mid-round slump to card an even-par 71 and lie tied-71st in the Volunteers of America Classic here.

Aditi, who dropped a bogey and a double bogey in her opening round, was just outside the projected cut line for the weekend.

Advertisement

Aditi, who is still looking to get into full flow ahead of the Tokyo Games, had a rough start from the 10th as she dropped three shots on 11th and 12th, and then fought back with three birdies at second, eighth, and 17th to get back to even par.

Jin Young Ko, who lost her No. 1 spot this week, was however on the top after the first round. Ko shot an eight-under 63 in hot conditions at Old American to take a one-stroke lead over fellow South Korean major champions and area residents In Gee Chun and Jeongeun Lee6.

The 25-year-old Ko lost the No. 1 ranking when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her second straight victory.

Emma Talley and Min-G Kim were two strokes back at 65, and Lake Merced winner Matilda Castren was at 66 with Perrine Delacour, Esther Henseleit, Sarah Jane Smith, Gerina Piller, and Jasmine Suwannapura.

Lizette Salas, coming off a second-place finish in the Women's PGA, birdied the final two holes for a 70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)