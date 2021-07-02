Left Menu

Soccer-Germany's Kroos announces retirement from international football

The 2014 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for his country, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists. Kroos said it was clear to him "for a long time" that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football after his team's exit from the European Championship, the 31-year-old said on Instagram. The 2014 World Cup winner earned 106 caps for his country, contributing 17 goals and 19 assists.

Kroos said it was clear to him "for a long time" that he would not be available for the World Cup in Qatar next year. He said his priority now would be to focus on his club career with Real Madrid and spending time with his family.

