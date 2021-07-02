Cycling-Spectator to face trial in October over Tour de France race crash
The spectator, accused of having caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of the Tour de France cycling race in Brittany, will face trial on Oct. 14, the local prosecutor's department said on Friday.
The spectator, a 30-year-old Frenchwoman, is being sued for involuntarily causing injury and putting the life of others at risk, the prosecutor also said in a statement.
