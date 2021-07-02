Left Menu

Mithali set to play third ODI after recovering from neck pain

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:50 IST
Mithali set to play third ODI after recovering from neck pain
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India skipper Mithali Raj has recovered from the neck pain she felt during the second women's ODI against England and is set to lead the the team in the third and final game here on Saturday.

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur had led the side in England's run chase in the second game after Mithali did not take the field after scoring her second successive half century of the series.

''Captain @M_Raj03 has recovered and is training with the girls as we prepare for the 3rd WODI tomorrow here at New Road, Worcester,'' the BCCI tweeted with photos of Mithali training with the team.

Having already lost the series, India will be looking for a consolation win in the third ODI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021