HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day five

Highlights of day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT): 1315 RUBLEV PASSES FOGNINI TEST

Fifth seeded Russian Andrey Rublev booked a place in the second week of the tournament for the first time with a 6-3 5-7 6-4 6-2 win over Italian Fabio Fognini. 1310 SABALENKA RACES INTO LAST 16

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka broke Colombian teenager Maria Camila Osorio Serrano's serve six times in an impressive 6-0 6-3 victory, booking a place in the Wimbledon fourth round for the first time in her career. READ MORE:

Wimbledon order of play on Friday 1140 PLISKOVA TOPPLES MARTINCOVA IN ALL-CZECH CLASH

Eighth seed Karolina Pliskova, one of the four top-10 seeded players left in the women's draw, struck 30 winners in a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory over fellow Czech Tereza Martincova. 1058 SWIATEK ADVANCES IN 55 MINUTES

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1 6-0 in 55 minutes to move into the fourth round where she will face either Ons Jabeur or Garbine Muguruza. The seventh seed fired 11 winners while Begu made 25 unforced errors.

1000 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY Play on the fifth day of Wimbledon began on time under mostly cloudy conditions, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

