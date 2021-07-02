Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Sumit Malik banned for 2 years, has seven days to appeal

With just 21 days to go for the Tokyo Olympics, Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has been handed a two-year ban by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sumit now has seven days to protest against the ban and if he doesn't do so, his hopes of featuring in the showpiece event will be over. "Wrestler Sumit Malik's B sample result has come and the result is the same. He has been handed a two-year ban by the parent body starting from 3rd of June, but he has seven days time to protest," a source in WFI told ANI.

"If he goes for protest then a hearing will start, otherwise he has to face ban," the source added. Last month, Sumit had given his consent for analysis of the B sample after failing a dope test.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 125kg category at the Bulgaria event. Meanwhile, ace American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly tested positive for the consumption of cannabis and can miss the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

This news has come just three weeks before the start of the Olympics in Tokyo. Richardson, 21, won the women's 100-meter race at the U.S. track and field trials in Oregon last month, but her positive test automatically invalidated her result in that marquee event as per New York Times. Richardson was expected to challenge for the 100m gold medal at the Games, after posting 10.72 seconds in April -- one of five legal sub-11 seconds clocking from the American this season.

Tokyo Olympics are slated to go ahead from July 23 to August 8. The Games were scheduled for last year, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

