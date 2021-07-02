Left Menu

Soccer-De Bruyne fit to start for Belgium against Italy, Hazard misses out

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne returned to fitness in time to start against Italy in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday but Eden Hazard missed out through injury, while Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa came in for the Azzurri. De Bruyne and Hazard were forced off with injury problems during Sunday’s 1-0 last-16 victory over Portugal, leaving manager Roberto Martinez with an anxious wait as two of his most dangerous players battled to be fit for the game in Munich.

Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne returned to fitness in time to start against Italy in their Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday but Eden Hazard missed out through injury, while Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Chiesa came in for the Azzurri.

De Bruyne and Hazard were forced off with injury problems during Sunday's 1-0 last-16 victory over Portugal, leaving manager Roberto Martinez with an anxious wait as two of his most dangerous players battled to be fit for the game in Munich. Jeremy Doku starts ahead of Hazard, who was left out of the squad after failing to recover from a muscular problem, in Belgium's only change from the side that faced Portugal.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini received a selection boost as captain Chiellini recovered from injury to return to the centre of defence in the place of Francesco Acerbi. Chiesa, who came off the bench to score when the Azzurri defeated Austria 2-1 after extra time in the last round, was preferred to Domenico Berardi on the right wing in Italy's only other change.

TEAMS Belgium: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen (captain); Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (captain), Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile

