Left Menu

Shaw should replace Pujara in England Tests: Brad Hogg

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels young Prithvi Shaw is more suited for the number three spot in Test cricket and is the top candidate to step in place of Cheteshwar Pujara if India think of replacing the veteran India batsman in the series against England.Asked by a fan if wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul should come in for Pujara in the five-Test series against England, the 50-year-old left-arm spinner said Shaw, who opens the innings, would be a better pick.If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 03-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 12:39 IST
Shaw should replace Pujara in England Tests: Brad Hogg
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (Image: R P Singh's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels young Prithvi Shaw is more suited for the number three spot in Test cricket and is the top candidate to step in place of Cheteshwar Pujara if India think of replacing the veteran India batsman in the series against England.

Asked by a fan if wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul should come in for Pujara in the five-Test series against England, the 50-year-old left-arm spinner said Shaw, who opens the innings, would be a better pick.

''If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than opening. Has a lot of talent and long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice. #EngvIND,'' Hogg tweeted.

Shaw, who has represented India in five Tests and three ODIs, is part of the national squad in Colombo selected for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting July 13. After the eight-wicket loss to New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final last month, India skipper Virat Kohli had hinted at an overhaul in the Test team.

Without taking any names Kohli had expressed his displeasure at some players for not showing enough ''intent'' to score runs.

Notably, Pujara, who played crucial knocks in the Australia tour and scored a fifty in the first Test against England in Chennai, has looked off colour in last four Tests.

The 33-year-old, who last scored a hundred in January 2019, managed 8 off 54 balls and 15 runs off 80 balls in the WTC final.

Indian take on England in a five-match Test series, starting August 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021