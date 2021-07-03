Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Austria with Hamilton fourth

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull in pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday with title rival Lewis Hamilton managing only fourth on the grid for Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris joined Verstappen on the front row, a career-best for the young Briton, with Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez qualifying in third place at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

