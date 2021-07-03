Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Austria with Hamilton fourth

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:38 IST
McLaren's Lando Norris joined Verstappen on the front row, a career-best for the young Briton, with Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez qualifying in third place at the scenic Red Bull Ring. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen put Red Bull in pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday with title rival Lewis Hamilton managing only fourth on the grid for Mercedes.

McLaren's Lando Norris joined Verstappen on the front row, a career-best for the young Briton, with Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez qualifying in third place at the scenic Red Bull Ring.

