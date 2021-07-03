Left Menu

Women's 3rd ODI: India bowl out England for 219

PTI | Worcester | Updated: 03-07-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 20:30 IST
Women's 3rd ODI: India bowl out England for 219
India Women bowled out England Women for 219 in the inconsequential third and final ODI here on Saturday. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (3/47) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Jhulan Goswami (1/31), Sneh Rana (1/31), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/24), Shikha Pandey (1/42) and Poonam Yadav (1/43) scalped a wicket each.

Nat Sciver (49), skipper Heather Knight (46) and Lauren Winfileld-Hill (36) made useful contributions for England Women after being invited to bat in the final match, which was reduced to 47-a-side affair due to delayed start because of rain.

Brief Scores: England Women: 219 all out in 47 overs (Nat Sciver 49, Heather Knight 46; Deepti Sharma 3/43).

