Federer beats Norrie in 4 sets at Wimbledon

Roger Federer is into the fourth round of Wimbledon for a record-extending 18th time. The 39-year-old Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion had a slight wobble in the third set when he missed two break points at 5-5 and was then broken into love by Norrie. After trading breaks in the fourth set, Federer broke again for a 5-4 lead. He will play No 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Monday. It's the 69th time that Federer has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, also a record. Norrie was the last British man remaining in the tournament.

