Left Menu

Motor racing-Chadwick wins in Austria to take W Series lead

She spun in the opening race at the same circuit last weekend but led every lap on Sunday and has a three point lead over compatriot Sarah Moore. Race one winner Alice Powell is a further point behind in a British trio. Russian teenager Irina Sidorkova was second on Saturday and Finland's Emma Kimilainen third.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 01:20 IST
Motor racing-Chadwick wins in Austria to take W Series lead
Chadwick, 23, won the inaugural title in 2019, with no championship last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Britain's defending champion Jamie Chadwick took the lead in the all-female W Series on Saturday after winning the second race of the season in Austria from pole position. W Series, which aims to help women progress up the racing ladder to Formula One, is supporting selected Grand Prix weekends this year.

Chadwick, 23, won the inaugural title in 2019, with no championship last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She spun in the opening race at the same circuit last weekend but led every lap on Sunday and has a three-point lead over compatriot Sarah Moore. Race one winner Alice Powell is a further point behind in a British trio.

Russian teenager Irina Sidorkova was second on Saturday and Finland's Emma Kimilainen third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID symptoms. Here’s what to look out for

The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to differ from traditional COVID sy...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021