Motor racing-Chadwick wins in Austria to take W Series lead

Britain's defending champion Jamie Chadwick took the lead in the all-female W Series on Saturday after winning the second race of the season in Austria from pole position. W Series, which aims to help women progress up the racing ladder to Formula One, is supporting selected Grand Prix weekends this year.

Chadwick, 23, won the inaugural title in 2019, with no championship last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She spun in the opening race at the same circuit last weekend but led every lap on Sunday and has a three-point lead over compatriot Sarah Moore. Race one winner Alice Powell is a further point behind in a British trio.

Russian teenager Irina Sidorkova was second on Saturday and Finland's Emma Kimilainen third.

