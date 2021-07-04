Left Menu

Soccer-Kane at the double as England cruise past Ukraine into Euro semis

Kane got his side up and running in their quarter-final tie with a fine finish inside four minutes at the Stadio Olimpico, England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004. Harry Maguire's bullet header less than a minute into the second half made it two, before captain Kane nodded home his second of the game and third of the tournament four minutes later.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-07-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 02:21 IST
Soccer-Kane at the double as England cruise past Ukraine into Euro semis
Kane got his side up and running in their quarter-final tie with a fine finish inside four minutes at the Stadio Olimpico, England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Italy

England stormed into the European Championship semi-finals for the first time in 25 years after two goals from Harry Kane helped Gareth Southgate's side thrash Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday to book a clash with Denmark. Kane got his side up and running in their quarter-final tie with a fine finish inside four minutes at the Stadio Olimpico, England's earliest goal in a Euros match since 2004.

Harry Maguire's bullet header less than a minute into the second half made it two, before captain Kane nodded home his second of the game and third of the tournament four minutes later. Substitute Jordan Henderson completed the rout with his first international goal to ensure England's comfortable passage into the last four, where they face the Danes at Wembley on Wednesday for a place in the final at the same stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; U.S. administers nearly 329 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; U.S. administe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021