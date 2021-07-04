Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Federer ends British hopes in men's draw

Apparently if there was a perfect time to topple Roger Federer early at Wimbledon, this was the year -- so believed Cameron Norrie and his vast legion of British fans. A dogged 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 third round win for Federer on Saturday told its own story.

Tennis-Tranquil Federer ready for another title run

There are very few things that Roger Federer has not excelled at during a career spanning more than two glorious decades. So when he failed to understand an English saying during an on-court interview at Wimbledon this week, he surprisingly declared: "I don't understand... my English isn't good enough."

Tennis-Wimbledon day six

Highlights of day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT): 1948 MEDVEDEV SURVIVES BIG SCARE

Soccer-Denmark reach Euro semis after proving too strong for Czechs

Denmark's rousing Euro 2020 campaign continued as they beat the Czech Republic 2-1 on Saturday to reach the semi-finals thanks to first-half strikes from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg. Patrik Schick responded for the Czechs early in the second half to score his fifth goal of the tournament and become the joint-top scorer with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June.

Tennis-Barty sees off Siniakova challenge to reach fourth round

Top seed Ash Barty dispatched Katerina Siniakova at Wimbledon on Saturday, fending off an opponent who would have fancied her chances after dropping serve just once in the last two rounds and with six career wins against top-10 opponents. The world number one prevailed 6-3 7-5 on Centre Court to reach the last 16 after Czech Siniakova posed a resolute challenge while failing to find answers to the Australian's immaculate sliced returns and spin in their first meeting.

Tennis-Medvedev claws back two-set deficit to beat Cilic

Second seed Daniil Medvedev overturned a two-set deficit for the first time in his career to grind down former runner-up Marin Cilic in a bruising third-round clash at Wimbledon on Saturday. The 25-year-old Russian looked flat in the opening two sets as Cilic used his powerful serve and forehand to great effect but Medvedev calmly wrestled back control to neutralise his opponent's game and claim a 6-7(3) 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-2 victory.

Tennis-Gauff in fourth round again, but no surprise this time

Seventeen-year-old American Coco Gauff matched her dream Wimbledon debut as she again reached the fourth round with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Kaja Juvan on Saturday. Gauff, the 23rd seed, stormed through the opening games with a barrage of power serves on Centre Court but was asked some awkward questions by 102nd-ranked Juvan.

Cycling-Pogacar destroys rivals with two weeks left on the Tour de France

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar put the hammer down on the Tour de France on Saturday as he claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a vintage ride on the eighth stage, a 150.8-km Alpine trek from Oyonnax to Le Grand Bornand. The young Slovenian attacked on the penultimate ascent of the day, the Col de Romme, to distance all his rivals in a long-range move reminiscent of racing in the 1980s, as Belgian Dylan Teuns won the day’s laurels from the early breakaway.

Soccer-England thrash Ukraine to reach Euro semis as Kane scores twice

England thumped Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday as Harry Kane's double helped them reach their first European Championship semi-final in 25 years in emphatic style and set up a showdown with Denmark at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s impressive side hit four goals in the knockout stage of a major tournament for only the second time, the first being in their 1966 World Cup final win against Germany, and kept a record seventh consecutive clean sheet.

