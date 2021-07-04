Lahiri slips to T-70 in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Co-leader Joaquin Niemann is bogey-free through 54 holes in bid for second career PGA TOUR victory Australias Cam Davis shot six birdies for a 67 to trail by one shot as he seeks his first PGA TOUR win.
Indian gofer Anirban Lahiri slipped on day three of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to be T-70.
Lahiri carded 1-over 73 to drop T-70 from an overnight T-46. On a day when most parts of his game did not seem to function, Lahiri hit just 6 of the 14 fairways and eight of the 18 greens in regulation. He is now 3-under for the tournament.
Troy Merritt carded his first career PGA TOUR ace at the par-3 11th hole en route to a shared a lead after 54 holes. Co-leader Joaquin Niemann is bogey-free through 54 holes in bid for second career PGA TOUR victory Australia's Cam Davis shot six birdies for a 67 to trail by one shot as he seeks his first PGA TOUR win.
Niemann and Merritt are tied for first at 14 under; Hank Lebioda and Cam Davis are tied for third at 13 under and Brandon Hagy is in fifth spot at 12 under.
Lahiri started the day well with a birdie on the first 397-yard par-4 first hole. He reached the green in two and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. But he bogeyed the par-4 second, getting on the green in three and two putting.
A birdie on the 552-yard par-5 seventh after a good chip saw him back to 1-under. He gave that shot away on the par-4 eighth. When he bogeyed the par-3 ninth he was again 1-over for the round. Lahiri bogeyed 12th but had a birdie on par-5 14th for 73.
Asia's top man was Sungjae Im of Korea who enters the final round four back after shooting a 69.
