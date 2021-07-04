Left Menu

On 22nd anniversary of Wimbledon win, Paes and Bhupathi hint towards "something special"

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy.

On the 22nd anniversary of their Wimbledon win in the men's doubles category, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on Sunday hinted towards something special, sending the Twitterverse into a frenzy. On this very day in 1999, Bhupathi and Paes became the first Indian pair to win at Wimbledon. In the same year, the duo had won the French Open as well.

Bhupathi and Paes had become the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in 1999 and it was the first time such a feat was achieved in the open era and the first time since 1952. "22 years ago today, we became the first Indians to win @Wimbledon. As two young boys all we dreamt of was making our country proud," tweeted Paes on Sunday.

To this tweet, Bhupathi was quick to respond, saying: "Hmmm. That was special!! Do you think it's time to write another chapter?" Paes quickly responded back and said: "I'm always game, what's the plan."

In the last tweet, Bhupathi said that he will get back to Paes, and meanwhile, he wished his counterpart a happy 22nd anniversary of the Wimbledon win. "Let me get back to you!! In the meantime Happy 22nd anniversary," tweeted Bhupathi.

Paes and Bhupathi had formed a formidable men's doubles pair during their playing days. The duo enjoyed their best season in 1999 after reaching the finals of all four Grand Slams. (ANI)

