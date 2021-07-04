Sports News Roundup: Olympics-China name experienced gymnastics line-up for Tokyo; Tennis-Federer ends British hopes in men's draw and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-China name experienced gymnastics line-up for Tokyo

China has named an experienced gymnastics squad for the 2020 Olympics starting this month in Tokyo as they aim for a return to the top of the podium after failing to win a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro four years ago. Former world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng two-times parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan, Olympic bronze medallist Lin Chaopan and Olympic debutant Sun Wei will compete in the men's all-around event.

Tennis-Federer ends British hopes in men's draw

Apparently, if there was a perfect time to topple Roger Federer early at Wimbledon, this was the year -- so believed Cameron Norrie and his vast legion of British fans. A dogged 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-4 third-round win for Federer on Saturday told its own story.

Biden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying Saturday "the rules are the rules." The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) confirmed Richardson's suspension on Friday after the sprinter known for brightly-colored hair and record-breaking speed tested positive for cannabis during her 100 meter U.S. trials in June.

Bucks head to finals, Phoenix after slamming Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for 59 points in a 118-107 victory over the host Atlanta Hawks that wrapped up a 4-2 triumph in the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night. Despite having to play a second straight game without injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks earned the right to duel the Western champion Phoenix Suns in a best-of-seven that will tip-off Tuesday in Arizona.

Soccer-Colombia head to Copa semis after penalties win over Uruguay

Goalkeeper David Ospina celebrated becoming Colombia's most capped player on Saturday by saving two penalties in a shoot out to give his country victory over Uruguay and a place in the Copa America semi-finals. Ospina made a record 112th appearance in Saturday's tie in Brasilia and was the hero after he saved spot-kicks from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina.

Soccer-Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to move into Copa America semi

Lionel Messi scored a free-kick and served up two assists as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 on Saturday to set themselves up for a Copa America semi-final against Colombia. Messi missed a golden chance in the first half but set up Rodrigo De Paul five minutes before half-time and then did the same for Lautaro Martinez five minutes from the end to give Argentina a deserved victory.

Soccer-England thrash Ukraine to reach Euro semis as Kane scores twice

England thumped Ukraine 4-0 on Saturday as Harry Kane's double helped them reach their first European Championship semi-final in 25 years in emphatic style and set up a showdown with Denmark at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's impressive side hit four goals in the knockout stage of a major tournament for only the second time, the first being in their 1966 World Cup final win against Germany, and kept a record seventh consecutive clean sheet.

Motor racing-Hamilton says thrilling season convinced him to stay in F1

Lewis Hamilton says he has no plans to stick around in Formula One into his 40s but signed up for two more years because this season's close competition has been so exciting. Explaining the thinking behind a contract extension announced at the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday, Mercedes' seven times world champion told reporters he was loving the challenge.

Mets use big innings to pound Yankees, 8-3

Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as the New York Mets put together a pair of big innings to beat the New York Yankees 8-3 Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in the opener of the Subway Series. Walker (7-3) entered the sixth at 86 pitches and had an 8-0 lead. He lost his no-hit bid when, with one out, Aaron Judge hit a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats.

Omar Narvaez's 5-hit day helps Brewers rout Pirates

Omar Narvaez had a career-high five hits, Avisail Garcia drove in five runs and Jace Peterson drove in four more Saturday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers blast the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-2 for their 11th straight win. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (3-3) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits, with four walks and four strikeouts.

