Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves sign Portugal's Trincao from Barcelona on season-long loan

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 15:39 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign Portugal's Trincao from Barcelona on season-long loan
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Portugal international forward Francisco Trincao on a season-long loan from Spanish La Liga side Barcelona with the option to make the deal permanent in the future, the Premier League club said on Sunday. The 21-year-old featured 42 times and scored three goals in all competitions for Barcelona in the 2020-21 campaign, helping Ronald Koeman's side win the Copa del Rey.

Trincao joined Barcelona in 2020 after a successful campaign at Portuguese club Braga, where he scored nine goals and set up a further 13 in all competitions, which earned him a switch to the Camp Nou. He is new Wolves manager Bruno Lage's second signing of the close season following the arrival of Colombian defender Person Mosquera last month.

The West Midlands club, who finished 13th under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo last season, begin their Premier League campaign at Leicester City on Aug. 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021