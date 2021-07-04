Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Spinazzola out for a few months, says Roma boss Mourinho

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola will be out of action "for a few months" after suffering a serious injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium on Friday, his club AS Roma's new manager Jose Mourinho has said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:32 IST
Soccer-Italy's Spinazzola out for a few months, says Roma boss Mourinho

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola will be out of action "for a few months" after suffering a serious injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium on Friday, his club AS Roma's new manager Jose Mourinho has said. Italian media reports said full back Spinazzola, who has been fundamental to Italy's impressive charge to the last four, sustained a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon injury in their 2-1 win in Munich and would miss the remainder of the Euros.

Spinazzola, 28, was pictured in tears on a stretcher as he left the field to be replaced by Emerson Palmieri, who is set to take his spot for Tuesday's semi-final against Spain at Wembley. "We all feel sorry about the loss of Spinazzola for a few months, but that's football and we have to be ready to start the next week," Mourinho said on Instagram during Roma's pre-season preparations.

Spinazzola said on Instagram that he hoped to be back soon, without providing details of his injury. "Unfortunately we all know what happened, but our Italian dream continues and with this amazing group of ours nothing is impossible," Spinazzola said.

"I can only say that I will be back soon - you can be sure of that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021