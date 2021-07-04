Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes a huge stride with Austrian GP win

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 20:02 IST
Formula One leader Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to power 32 points clear of Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Hamilton finished a distant fourth, with team mate Valtteri Bottas second and McLaren's Lando Norris third, as Red Bull chalked up their fifth win in a row.

Verstappen, who had started from pole position for the third race in a row and has now won three times in succession, also took the bonus point for fastest lap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

