SLC fines Rajapaksa for breaching player contract

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday handed Bhanuka Rajapaksa a one-year ban from all forms of cricket, which is suspended for two years.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:08 IST
Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Photo/ SLC). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday handed Bhanuka Rajapaksa a one-year ban from all forms of cricket, which is suspended for two years. "He was also fined USD 5,000 after an inquiry found that the player has breached the obligations of player contract 2019/2020 while appearing in social and other media interviews," SLC said in an official statement.

In the meantime, a decision has been taken to draft Rajapaksa into the 13-member squad, currently undergoing training in Colombo, under a bio-bubble focusing on future tours. The said decision was taken after Rajapaksa achieved the required fitness levels, which is one of the prerequisites for national selections. He is expected to join the bio-bubble on Tuesday.

Rajapaksa has been protesting against his continued omission from Sri Lanka's major teams, and he recently suggested that he should have been part of Sri Lanka's squad for the tour of England, reported ESPNcricinfo. Sri Lanka failed to win a single match on their tour to England after they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 in the ODI series. Next, Sri Lanka will lock horns against India in three ODIs and as many T20Is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

