Anil Kumble calls on Andhra CM, discusses sports development
Amaravati, July 5 (PTI): Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday.
A release from the Chief Ministers office said the two held discussions on development of sports.
Kumble told the Chief Minister that he would extend support if a sports university is set up in the State.
Also, the ace leg-spinner urged the Chief Minister to focus on establishing a sports material-manufacturing factory.
Cities like Meerut and Jalandhar currently have such facilities and it would be of great help if a similar factory is set up in Andhra, the release quoted Kumble as saying.
He offered to help in this regard, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Chief Ministers
- State
- Andhra
- Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Anil Kumble
- Indian
- Jalandhar
ALSO READ
Supporters of Pak's MQM hold protest rallies in front of White House, State Department
Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns
Automakers initiate production ramp-up with easing of Covid restrictions in states
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Richardson seizes spot on Team USA; Felix continues bid; Soccer-Germany bounce back with statement 4-2 win over Portugal and more
Andhra govt organises COVID-19 vaccination drive for mothers of children below five years