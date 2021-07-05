The following are the top stories at 2105 hours: SPO-OLY-IND-2ND LD FLAGBEARERS Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearers at Tokyo Games opening ceremony (Eds: Adds Manpreet Singh's quotes) New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be the country's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association announced on Monday.

SPO-OLY-MINISTRY-VACCINATION Sports Ministry seeks MEA assistance to complete vaccination of seven athletes based overseas New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) With less then three weeks to go for the Tokyo Olympics, the Sports Ministry has sought the assistance of the Ministry of External Affairs to complete the COVID-19 vaccination of seven Indian athletes and 17 support staff now based overseas.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-WOM Shantha Rangaswamy writes to BCCI, suggests domestic pink-ball event before Australian challenge By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy has written to her colleagues, including the office-bearers, suggesting the ''dire'' need to organise a domestic pink ball competition before the historic women's day-night Test in Australia from September 30.

SPO-CRI-CSA-HEARINGS CSA hearings on racial discrimination in game begins Johannesburg, Jul 5 (PTI) Cricket South Africa's Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings on racial discrimination in the game started on Monday after former players shared their unpleasant experiences.

SPO-CRI-IND-PRITHVI-PADIKKAL Is selection committee against sending Prithvi and Padikkal to UK? By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Indian team management in England wants young openers Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal to join the side but questions are being raised about whether chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma is on the same page as the think-tank.

SPO-CRI-ICC-JAYASUNDARA-BAN ICC hands seven-year ban to former SL performance analyst for trying to bribe minister Dubai, Jul 5 (PTI) Former Sri Lanka performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara was handed a seven-year ban on Monday for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. SPO-CRI-IYER Iyer says he will be fit in time for IPL but unsure about captaincy Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer reckons he will be fit to return for the second part of the Indian Premier League but the India batsman is not sure about getting his captaincy back, saying that decision lies in the hands of Delhi Capitals owners.

SPO-OLY-AFI-ATH-SQUAD AFI names 26-member squad for Tokyo Olympic Games New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday announced a 26-member team, including ace sprinter Dutee Chand, to compete in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-ADITI Aditi Ashok finishes T-47th at Volunteers of America Classic The Colony, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a one-under 71 in the final round to sign off tied 47th at the Volunteers of America Classic here.

SPO-CRI-KAPIL-COACH There's no reason to remove Shastri if he is doing well: Kapil New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) There is no reason to remove Ravi Shastri from Indian cricket team's head coach's position if he continues to produce results, feels legendary former captain Kapil Dev.

SPO-CRI-BOUCHER-IPL-T20WC IPL will wear out UAE pitches ahead of T20 World Cup, fears SA coach Mark Boucher New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The remainder of Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates will hugely affect the pitches, which might get worn out and help the spinners ''massively'' during ICC T20 World Cup, feels South Africa head coach Mark Boucher.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-IND AFC decides to reschedule qualifiers of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India Kuala Lumpur, Jul 5 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s executive committee has decided to reschedule the qualifying tournament of the 2022 Women's Asian Cup scheduled in India owing to the unprecedented health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-HOCK-IND-SHIVENDRA Indian hockey team one of the contenders for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh Bengaluru, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian hockey team is currently one of the fittest in the world and will be a top contenders at the Tokyo Olympics, believes former centre forward and current assistant coach Shivendra Singh.

SPO-CRI-ICC-EVENTS-HOSTS India, Australia, 15 others express interest to host ICC white-ball events during next cycle Dubai, Jul 5 (PTI) India, Australia and England are among 17 member nations to have expressed interest in hosting ICC white-ball events during the next eight-year tournament cycle from 2024-2031, the game's global governing body said on Monday. SPO-WREST-SUMIT-BAN Sumit Malik to challenge 2-year ban and seek lesser punishment By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian wrestler Sumit Malik has decided to challenge the two-year ban imposed on him by the sport's world body for failing a dope test and seek a lesser punishment so that he can compete in next year's Commonwealth Games and defend his title.

SPO-GOLF-IND Sharma, Bhullar way down as Herbert wins Irish Open Kilkenny, Jul 5 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had contrasting fortunes on the front and back nines of the Mount Juliet Estate as he finished the week at tied 56th after carding an even par 72 on the final day of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri takes positives from Detroit with a fine 68 on final day Detroit, Jul 5 (PTI) Olympic-bound Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a four-under 68, his best of the week, in the final round to finish tied 52nd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic here.

