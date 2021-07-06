Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Job done, Berrettini off to watch Ajla

It is not often that Italy's world number nine Matteo Berrettini has to play second fiddle to his girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic, after all the Australian is only ranked 75th in the world. But with Tomljanovic taking on Wimbledon golden girl Emma Raducanu in the fourth round, the Aussie was given a more prominent billing on the final Manic Monday of the grasscourt championships by being scheduled to play on Court One.

Tennis-Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime script history for Canada with last-eight spots

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime completed contrasting wins on Monday to reach the last eight at Wimbledon, making it the first time that multiple Canadian men have reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam. Shapovalov was the first to advance, putting in a near flawless show to ease past eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-1 6-3 7-5 to book a maiden last-eight spot at the grasscourt tournament.

Tennis-Golden oldie Federer weathers Sonego storm to reach quarters

A sudden downpour is rarely a welcome sight at Wimbledon. Hence spare a thought for Italian Lorenzo Sonego who on his Centre Court debut found himself break point down at 5-5 in the first set of his fourth round showdown with Roger Federer when a cloudburst sent the players scurrying back to the locker room.

Framber Valdez, Astros try to stay hot vs. A's

The Houston Astros followed a season-best 11-game winning streak with a surprising turn of five losses in six games to the Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles, but they are streaking again. The Astros completed a four-game road sweep against the Cleveland Indians on Sunday with a 4-3 win in 10 innings, lifting Houston to a season-best 3 1/2 game lead in the American League West with the second-place Oakland Athletics set to visit for three games starting Tuesday.

Tennis-Barty survives Krejcikova test to finally reach Wimbledon quarters

The serve was not at full throttle and the strokes were often rather wayward but that did not stop Ash Barty from reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 win over French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on Monday. Long tipped as a future Wimbledon champion, the Australian world No. 1 has had to wait nine long years since making her debut in 2012 to finally put herself in the last-eight mix at the grasscourt major.

Tennis-British teenager Raducanu's run over as she quits against Tomljanovic

British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in distressing circumstances as she was forced to retire against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round on Monday. The 18-year-old wild card, ranked 338 in the world, went toe to toe with the experienced Tomljanovic in a brutal first set full of intense baseline exchanges.

Yankees visit Mariners looking for relief on road

What the New York Yankees might really need right now is a chance to get away from the Bronx cheers. They could not travel much farther away than Seattle, where they will open a three-game series Tuesday night against the Mariners.

Jon Gray, Rockies try to keep rolling at Arizona

Jon Gray has plenty of experience pitching at Chase Field in Phoenix, but the most disappointing memory is his start in the National League wild-card game in 2017. Gray, considered the Colorado Rockies ace that year, got the nod in Colorado's first playoff game in eight years and it didn't go well. He allowed four runs and seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings and took the loss in the Arizona Diamondbacks' 11-8 win.

Tennis-Khachanov downs Korda to lead Russian last-16 assault

Karen Khachanov spearheaded a Russian assault in the Wimbledon fourth round on Monday as he beat last-standing American Sebastian Korda in a five-set dogfight to reach the quarter-finals for the first time. The 25th seed needed four attempts to finish Korda off in a titanic final set that included a record 13 service breaks according to tournament statisticians IBM.

Tennis-Kerber wins generation game to knock Gauff out at Wimbledon

Teenager Coco Gauff's Wimbledon hopes were dashed by Germany's former champion Angelique Kerber as she went down 6-4 6-4 in a Centre Court battle of the generations on Monday. The 33-year-old Kerber showed all of her vast experience to keep Gauff at bay as she reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final since winning the title here in 2018.

