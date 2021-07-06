Left Menu

Olympics-Born to ride, Springsteen named to U.S. show jumping team

Springsteen and her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be part of a four member squad that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut. Ward has helped U.S. to gold in the team jumping event at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and a silver medal winner along with Farrington at the 2016 Rio Games.

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rocker Bruce Springsteen, was named to the Tokyo Olympic show jumping team USA Equestrian said on Monday. Springsteen and her 12-year-old stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve will be part of a four member squad that also includes McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.

Ward has helped U.S. to gold in the team jumping event at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and a silver medal winner along with Farrington at the 2016 Rio Games. Kraut was also part of the 2008 Beijing gold medal squad.

The 29-year-old Springsteen was an alternate at 2012 London Summer Games but failed in her bid to make the 2016 Rio Games team.

