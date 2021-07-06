Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Spinazzola undergoes Achilles operation

"The club can confirm that Leonardo Spinazzola underwent surgery on Monday to repair the Achilles tendon in his left leg, following the injury suffered during Italy's win over Belgium ... Italy face Spain in Tuesday's semi-final at Wembley.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 08:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 08:35 IST
Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon after sustaining the injury in their Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium last week, his Serie A club AS Roma said. "The club can confirm that Leonardo Spinazzola underwent surgery on Monday to repair the Achilles tendon in his left leg, following the injury suffered during Italy's win over Belgium ... ," Roma said in a statement on Monday.

New Roma manager Jose Mourinho has said the full back would be out of action "for a few months". Italy face Spain in Tuesday's semi-final at Wembley.

