Cricket-Seven members of England team test positive for COVID-19
Three players and four staff members from England's cricket team have tested positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.
"Following PCR tests administered yesterday (Monday) in Bristol, The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members - of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for COVID-19," the ECB said in a statement.
