This might be the end of Hales' international career: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday said Alex Hales' international career might have come to an end as he was not named in the new squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan. Three England players and four members of the backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19, and as a result, the management was forced to pick a completely new squad. Many believed that Hales will finally be called back into the side but unfortunately, this was not the case.

"So No Alex Hales ... that must be the end of his international career then ... find it very sad that someone who made a huge mistake but was punished can't be given another go ... we all mistakes every week ... !!! Those that say they don't are lying ... #OnOn," he added. Hales was axed from England's (eventual winners) 2019 50-over World Cup squad for failing a second test for use of recreational drugs. The wicket-keeper batsman last played for England in March 2019 prior to the World Cup.

The ECB on Tuesday named an 18-strong group for the upcoming series against Pakistan. Ben Stokes will return to the squad to captain the side and Chris Silverwood, who had been due to take some time away during the white-ball series, is back as head coach. In total, there are nine uncapped players in the squad. England will play Pakistan in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will begin on Thursday and the third and final match will be played on July 13. (ANI)

