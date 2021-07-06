Left Menu

Rugby-Wales' Halfpenny to undergo knee surgery, ruled out of summer tests

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny requires surgery on a knee ligament injury sustained in the 68-12 win over Canada, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday, ruling him out of their summer tests. Aneurin Owen was named as Halfpenny's replacement.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 17:50 IST
Rugby-Wales' Halfpenny to undergo knee surgery, ruled out of summer tests
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Wales fullback Leigh Halfpenny requires surgery on a knee ligament injury sustained in the 68-12 win over Canada, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday, ruling him out of their summer tests. Halfpenny, 32, was visibly upset as he was taken off the field on a stretcher after his knee appeared to give way when he tried to launch a counter-attack and before any Canadian player had tackled him on Saturday.

"The fullback will require surgery with further assessments to determine his long-term prognosis and management," the WRU said in a statement on Tuesday. Aneurin Owen was named as Halfpenny's replacement. Wales are due to play Argentina twice in Cardiff -- on Saturday and July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021