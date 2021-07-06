Left Menu

Soccer-Montreal withdraws bid to host 2026 World Cup matches

"FIFA would like to thank Montreal for its participation and all local stakeholders involved for their efforts." Soccer Canada said the plan is to run venue visits from September to November 2021, with the goal of finalising the selection in early 2022. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 21:56 IST
Montreal has withdrawn as a potential host city for 2026 World Cup matches, Canada Soccer said on Tuesday. No reason for the withdrawal was given but CBC reported the decision was due to a lack of financial support from the Quebec provincial government.

"FIFA has been informed by Canada Soccer of the decision taken by the City of Montreal to withdraw from the venue selection process for the FIFA World Cup 2026," said Soccer Canada in a statement. "FIFA would like to thank Montreal for its participation and all local stakeholders involved for their efforts." Soccer Canada said the plan is to run venue visits from September to November 2021, with the goal of finalising the selection in early 2022.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

