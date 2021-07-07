Left Menu

NFL-Biden praises decision to allow Kinley to attend Bucs' training camp

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2021 04:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 04:24 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the Pentagon's decision to allow former Naval Academy midshipman Cameron Kinley to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp later this month. Kinley's initial request to delay his military service was denied last month but with the reversal, he will now be able to attend the training camp in the hope of making the team.

The decision was approved by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. "Today, I was pleased to learn from Secretary of Defense Austin that he has granted Cameron Kinley's request to pursue a playing career in the National Football League prior to his service as a naval officer," Biden said in the statement.

"I am confident that Cameron will represent the Navy well in the NFL, just as he did as a standout athlete and class president at the Naval Academy. After his NFL career is over, he will continue to make us proud as an officer in the United States Navy." Kinley, a cornerback, said he was "extremely appreciative" of the decision.

"This past month has been very challenging and I am thankful for everyone who has supported me in any way," he said.

