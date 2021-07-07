Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Men's quarters has fresh look, but Djokovic and Federer loom large

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are part of the Centre Court furniture on quarter-finals day at Wimbledon but this year's last-eight lineup has a refreshingly new look. World number one Djokovic has cruised into the quarter-finals for the 12th time as he seeks the sixth Wimbledon title that would equal Federer and Rafa Nadal's 20 Grand Slam titles.

NHL-Montreal beat Tampa Bay to keep alive Stanley Cup hopes

Montreal netminder Carey Price kept alive his team's slim hopes of winning the Stanley Cup as the Canadiens emerged with a 3-2 overtime victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Four on Monday. Price made 32 saves, including several key stops in overtime, before Josh Anderson's second goal of the game sealed victory for the Canadiens, who now trail Tampa Bay 3-1 in the NHL's best-of-seven championship series.

Tennis-Sports figures defend Raducanu over Wimbledon exit

British sports personalities from Andy Murray to Marcus Rashford rallied to the defence of teenage tennis sensation Emma Raducanu on Tuesday after suggestions she quit her debut Wimbledon because she could not handle the pressure. The previously little-known 18-year-old, ranked 338 in the world, was the last of 14 British players standing in Wimbledon after three superb wins that had fans on their feet.

Olympics-Sha'Carri Richardson not selected to U.S. Tokyo relay team

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will not be selected to the U.S. 4x100-metre relay team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after she accepted a one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old, who streaked to victory in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic trials in June, was expected to be one of the biggest draws at the upcoming Games in Japan.

Tennis-Czech Pliskova finally reaches Wimbledon semi-finals

Facing an onslaught of 116 mph missiles flying in from Karolina Pliskova, there was little Viktorija Golubic could have done to avoid the barrage on Tuesday as the Czech finally reached the Wimbledon semi-finals after almost a decade of trying. Neither player had reached the last eight of the grasscourt major before this week but it was big-hitting Pliskova, a former world number one, who made her greater big-stage experience count with a rapid-fire 6-2 6-2 win on a floodlit Court One.

Tennis-Barty wins Aussie battle to reach Wimbledon semis

World number one Ash Barty outclassed compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday and set up a meeting with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber. In the first all-Australian women's Grand Slam quarter-final since the 1980 Wimbledon championships, the 25-year-old Barty produced a calm and composed display on Centre Court.

Olympics-No spectators at marathons and race walks, Games at risk of more curbs

World Athletics said on Tuesday that it was surprised by the "seemingly inconsistent" decision to ask spectators to stay away from the marathon and race walk at the Tokyo Olympics, outdoor events that are hugely popular in Japan. Organisers had earlier asked the public not to gather on the streets for the events to reduce the risk of infection amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a technical working group meeting with Hokkaido prefectural and Sapporo city authorities and police.

NFL-Biden praises decision to allow Kinley to attend Bucs' training camp

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday praised the Pentagon's decision to allow former Naval Academy midshipman Cameron Kinley to attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp later this month. Kinley's initial request to delay his military service was denied last month but with the reversal, he will now be able to attend the training camp in the hope of making the team.

Soccer-Italy reach final to continue storming comeback from World Cup failure

Italy reached the Euro 2020 final after edging Spain 4-2 on penalties following a compelling 1-1 draw after extra time on Tuesday, completing a remarkable revival after failing to qualify for the last World Cup. Jorginho coolly rolled the decisive kick past Spain keeper Unai Simon in the semi-final at Wembley after Alvaro Morata had been thwarted by a fine save from Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Dani Olmo had blasted his effort over the bar.

MLB roundup: Marlins end Dodgers' winning streak

Jorge Alfaro slugged a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning as the host Miami Marlins beat the Dodgers 5-4 on Monday, snapping Los Angeles' nine-game win streak. David Hess (1-0) earned the win in his Marlins and 2021 major league debut, though he blew a lead in the top of the ninth. He pitched one scoreless inning. Rookie Anthony Bender tossed a scoreless ninth, earning his first career save.

