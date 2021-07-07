Left Menu

SA's Akani Simbine breaks African 100m record in Hungary

South Africa's sprinter Akani Simbine set a new African record of 9.84 seconds in the men's 100m to win at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet here in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday.

ANI | Szekesfehervar | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:37 IST
SA's Akani Simbine breaks African 100m record in Hungary
Akani Simbine (Photo: Twitter/Continental Tour Gold). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

South Africa's sprinter Akani Simbine set a new African record of 9.84 seconds in the men's 100m to win at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet here in Szekesfehervar on Tuesday. Simbine comfortably breezed home with the aid of a decent tailwind (+1.2 m/s), finishing well ahead of second-placed Michael Rodgers of the United States (10.00), as per Olympics.com.

The 27-year-old took five hundredths off his previous personal best on the same track from 2016 and broke Olusoji Fasuba's previous continental mark of 9.85 set in Qatar in 2006. The men's 400m final was set to be a possible preview of the Tokyo 2020 final, but defending Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk did not take to the start line. World champion Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the race in 44.47 seconds, with the United States' Bryce Deadmon and Michael Norman second and third.

Earlier, Canada's Andre de Grasse pipped American Kenneth Bednarek at the line in the men's 200m A-race, with de Grasse clocking 19.97, two-hundredths ahead of Bednarek. Turkey's Cuban-born Yasmani Copello, the men's 400m hurdles bronze medallist at Rio 2016, was more than seven-tenths clear of the rest of the field to win that event in 48.35, while Jamaica's Shericka Jackson won the women's 200m (21.96), shortly after her counterpart Elaine Thompson-Herah had taken the women's 100m in 10.71 from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.82). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021