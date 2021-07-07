Rugby-South Africa test against Georgia called off because of COVID-19 cases
South Africa's test against Georgia, scheduled for Johannesburg on Friday, has been canceled because of COVID-19 cases in both camps, SA Rugby said on Wednesday.
The match was supposed to be a warm-up for the world champions Springboks ahead of their three-test series against the British & Irish Lions, which is scheduled to start later this month. "Following a review by the medical advisory group this morning, it was confirmed that the risk of further infection made it impossible to continue with the match," SA Rugby said in a statement.
The Springbok playing and support staff returned 12 positive tests for COVID-19 this week, while Georgia had four.
