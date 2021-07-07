Left Menu

Rugby-Lions tour in jeopardy after management member tests COVID positive

A statement from the Lions said the individual and four close contacts – including two players and two members of staff – were being isolated and assessed at the team hotel, and that all other members of the touring party had been PCR-tested. If they test positive, then Wednesday's tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg is likely to be called off. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-07-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 18:02 IST
Rugby-Lions tour in jeopardy after management member tests COVID positive
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa was thrown into jeopardy on Wednesday when a member of the Lions’ tour management tested positive for COVID-19 as infections continue to spread across South African rugby. A statement from the Lions said the individual and four close contacts – including two players and two members of staff – were being isolated and assessed at the team hotel, and that all other members of the touring party had been PCR-tested.

If they test positive, then Wednesday's tour match against the Sharks in Johannesburg is likely to be called off. The announcement came less than an hour after South Africa cancelled their Friday test against Georgia because of an outbreak of infections in both camps. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021