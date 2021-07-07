Left Menu

Wimbledon: Hurkacz stuns Federer, storms into semis

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday stunned 39-year-old Roger Federer to storm into the semifinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 22:56 IST
Wimbledon: Hurkacz stuns Federer, storms into semis
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz (Photo/ Wimbledon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday stunned 39-year-old Roger Federer to storm into the semifinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. Hurkacz defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6, 6-0 in straight sets in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Grand Slam here at the Centre Court.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz brought his A-game to the Court in the first set, and he brushed aside Federer easily. Federer displayed more fight in the second set and at one stage, the scoreline stood level at 6-6. However, the Poland tennis star managed to break, and as a result, he won the second set 7-6.

With the win in the second set, Hurkacz needed to register a win in one more set to stun Federer to progress to the next round in Wimbledon. Hurkacz did not drop a single game in the third set, winning it 6-0 and as a result, Federer bowed out of the Wimbledon.

Earlier on Wednesday, defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday stormed into the semifinals at the ongoing Wimbledon. The world number one defeated Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals here at the Centre Court. With this win, Djokovic has entered the Wimbledon semifinal for the 10th time in his career and this is the 41st time that the Serbian player has managed to enter the semifinals of a Grand Slam. This was also Djokovic's 100th win on the Grass Court. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
3
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021